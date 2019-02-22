Express is currently marking down prices to $15 during its Between Seasons Sale

The Express Between Season Sale offers select styles from $15 including denim, dresses, suits and more. Prices rare as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Slim Plaid Button-Down Wrinkle-Resistant Shirt is $30 which is $40 off the original rate. This shirt will look polished with jeans or slacks alike and features a slim modern fit. Plus it has stretch material for comfort and a wrinkle-resistant material for a sleek look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Plaid Button-Down Wrinkle-Resistant Shirt $30 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Straight 4-Way Stretch Jeans $50 (Orig. $88)
- Textured Waffle Henley $20 (Orig. $50)
- Wrinkle Resistant Military Pocket Polo $40 (Orig. $70)
- Moisture-Wicking Performance Crew $36 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- High Waist Leopard Ankle Pants $40 (Orig. $80)
- Cozy Ribbed Wrap Dress $30 (Orig. $60)
- One Eleven V-Neck T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- Roll-Neck Cardigan $30 (Orig. $50)
- Mid Rise Medium Wash Denim $40 (Orig. $80)
Banana Republic revamps your look with an extra 50% off sale items from just $17 https://t.co/fQJEpM5IVx by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/gMNgOVayyQ
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 21, 2019