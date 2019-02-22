Bundle Fujifilm’s $80 Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer w/ 2 packs of film and save $40

- Feb. 22nd 2019 1:15 pm ET

Adorama is currently offering the Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer bundled with two packs of film for $79.98 shipped. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, is $10 under the sale price for the printer alone at Amazon and is the best offer we’ve seen all-time. Fujifilm’s Instax Share SP-2 turns your smartphone into a instant camera, allowing you to print physical copies of your photos in seconds. If just posting to Instagram and Twitter doesn’t do your photos justice, this is a great alternative way to enjoy them. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 350 customers.

Looking to get your fix of instant photos on-the-go? Ditch your smartphone and take the retro-route with Fujifilm’s best-selling INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera instead. At $50, it’s a more affordable alternative to the INSTAX Share SP-2, but brings even more portability into the picture.

Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer features:

  • Create instax photos by sending images from smartphones and tablets using the free SHARE app
  • High resolution images with print pixels of 800×600 dots and 320 dpi to show detailed gradations, facial expressions, characters or objects clearly. Uses 256 levels per color (RGB)
  • A new laser exposure system achieves a faster printing time of 10 seconds from print data transfer to print output
  • Equipped with a rechargeable battery that charges via micro USB port.Charging time Approx. 90 minutes (Varies depending on the battery remaining level)

