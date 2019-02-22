Score four Fujitsu AA rechargeable batteries for $9 shipped

- Feb. 22nd 2019 2:46 pm ET

$9
0

Newegg offers a four-pack of Fujitsu 2000mAh Rechargeable AA Batteries for $9.35 shipped. For comparison, you’ll typically pay up to $15 for this bundle while similar alternatives from Panasonic sell for three times as much. Perfect for remotes, gaming controllers, and much more. I use mine regularly for my Xbox One Elite controller. Fujitsu rechargeable batteries have solid ratings across the board. If you need a wall charger for your new batteries, this option from AmazonBasics will do the trick. It has slots for up to four batteries, making it easy to charge up your batteries at home or on-the-go.

Fujitsu Rechargeable Batteries feature:

Eco-friendly and extremely reliable, the White model is perfect for everyday devices that often need to be recharged, such as wireless game controllers, LED flashlights, remote controllers etc. Each battery can be recharged approx. 2,100 times. This makes using the White model a great way to save money and the environment. The White model offers the best balance of lifetime and energy, which makes it a great choice for light to mid drain devices used everyday around the house.

$9

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Newegg

Newegg
Fujitsu

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp