Score four Fujitsu AA rechargeable batteries for $9 shipped

Newegg offers a four-pack of Fujitsu 2000mAh Rechargeable AA Batteries for $9.35 shipped. For comparison, you’ll typically pay up to $15 for this bundle while similar alternatives from Panasonic sell for three times as much. Perfect for remotes, gaming controllers, and much more. I use mine regularly for my Xbox One Elite controller. Fujitsu rechargeable batteries have solid ratings across the board. If you need a wall charger for your new batteries, this option from AmazonBasics will do the trick. It has slots for up to four batteries, making it easy to charge up your batteries at home or on-the-go.
Fujitsu Rechargeable Batteries feature:
Eco-friendly and extremely reliable, the White model is perfect for everyday devices that often need to be recharged, such as wireless game controllers, LED flashlights, remote controllers etc. Each battery can be recharged approx. 2,100 times. This makes using the White model a great way to save money and the environment. The White model offers the best balance of lifetime and energy, which makes it a great choice for light to mid drain devices used everyday around the house.