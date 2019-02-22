Liven up get-togethers with the Googly Eyes Drawing Game for $9 (Reg. up to $20)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 11:59 am ET

$9
0

Amazon offers the Googly Eyes Board Game for $8.88 Prime shipped. Same at Walmart. It goes for $15 right now at Target. This game had been fetching as much as $20 at Amazon in the last month before dropping to the all-time low price there. It’s basically Pictionary with a twist, as the person who is drawing must wear vision-altering goggles. Hilarity is bound to ensue. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another game you can pick up for under $10 is Jenga at $8.50 Prime shipped. This classic is a #1 best-seller in stacking games. Imagine how much fun wearing the Googly Eyes glasses would be while playing this.

Googly Eyes Board Game features:

  • Put on the vision-altering goggles and draw–no need to be an artist
  • Can you get your team to guess what you’re drawing before time runs out?
  • Great for people of all ages to play together–the goggles make it challenging for everyone to see (and draw) straight
  • Simple rules, fast to play, with hilarious results
$9

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Toys & Hobbies

About the Author