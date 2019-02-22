Liven up get-togethers with the Googly Eyes Drawing Game for $9 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon offers the Googly Eyes Board Game for $8.88 Prime shipped. Same at Walmart. It goes for $15 right now at Target. This game had been fetching as much as $20 at Amazon in the last month before dropping to the all-time low price there. It’s basically Pictionary with a twist, as the person who is drawing must wear vision-altering goggles. Hilarity is bound to ensue. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another game you can pick up for under $10 is Jenga at $8.50 Prime shipped. This classic is a #1 best-seller in stacking games. Imagine how much fun wearing the Googly Eyes glasses would be while playing this.

