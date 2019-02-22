Hook your iPad Pro or MacBook up to VGA w/ this $12.50 Prime shipped USB-C adapter

Amazon is offering the Kanex USB-C to VGA Adapter for $12.54 Prime shipped. Regularly $16 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve got a newer MacBook or iPad, this is a must-have accessory. You’ll be able to use older projectors and monitors, plus it won’t take up much room in your bag due to its relatively small size. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Kanex USB-C to VGA Adapter features:

The Kanex USB-C to VGA Adapter lets you expand your new MacBook’s screen onto a VGA supported display, computer monitor or projector. It’s the perfect adapter that supports sharp resolutions from your USB-C output to VGA. This adapter is designed with portability in mind.

Display your presentations on any VGA equipped display with our USB-C to VGA Adapter. Many projectors and displays continue to utilize the VGA interface. It’s a simple plug and play solution.

Add a second monitor or mirror your display to increase productivity. Having that additional workspace improves multi-tasking and increases efficiency at work or at home. With the USB-C to VGA Adapter you can play video games on a larger screen, enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, or photos in full 1080p.