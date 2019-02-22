LG’s 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor can be yours for a low of $70 (save $30+), 27-inch for $113

Office Depot via Rakuten is offering the LG 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor (22MK430H) for $69.99 shipped when coupon code OFD10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $42 off the going rate found at Amazon, about $30 off the sale price from B&H, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Thanks to 75mm VESA compatibility you can grab a monitor mount and have a setup like the image above in no time. Inputs like HDMI and VGA have you covered and ready to hook up most device types. While reviews are still rolling in on this model, LG displays are reputable and well-rated. Head below to find additional options on sale. We also spotted the LG 27-inch 1080p Monitor (27MK430H) for $112.99 shipped when using code OFD17 has been applied during checkout. That’s $32 off what you’d pay at B&H and is the lowest price we have tracked. Like the option above, you can be confident in your purchase thanks to solid ratings on other LG monitors. If neither of these are for you, swing by yesterday’s display roundup to see if something there is to your liking.
LG 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor features:
- In-Plane Switching (IPS) Panel
- HDMI | VGA Inputs
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD Resolution
- 1000:1 Static Contrast Ratio
- 250 cd/m² Brightness
- 178°/178° Viewing Angles
- 5 ms Response Time (GtG)
- 75 Hz Refresh Rate
- 16.7 Million Colors