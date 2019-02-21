LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor has never sold for less at $374 (Reg. $500), more from $200

BuyDig offers the LG 34UM88C-P 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $374 shipped. Originally selling for $800, we’ve more recently seen it at closer to $500. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $14 and is a new all-time low. This monitor features two HDMI and a single DisplayPort input alongside a USB 3.0 hub. I personally love my UltraWide monitor, and can’t recommend the display form factor enough for those in need of plenty of screen real estate. Rated 4/5 stars from over 110 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to make the most out of the extra cash you’re able to pocket from the monitor, we have a few suggestions on putting it to work.

For owners of newer generation MacBooks, picking up this USB-C to HDMI cable will ensure you can use the display right out of the box. Alternatively, if you’re looking to free up some desk space, the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand is a perfect way to elevate your setup.

Other notable discounts include:

LG 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor features:

HDMI + DisplayPort Inputs

3440 x 1440 QHD Resolution

5,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

300 cd/m² Brightness

178°/178° Viewing Angles

5 ms Response Time

1.07 Billion Colors

Built-In USB 3.0 Hub