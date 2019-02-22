Magazine subs from just over $4/yr: Wired, GQ, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a multi-year magazine sale. Just about every time we see these multi-year promotions pop-up we get some fantastic prices and this weekend is no exception. We are seeing just about all of the most popular titles even lower than our usual single-year, exclusive pricing including Wired, Popular Science, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, GQ, Architectural Digest and many more. Head below for all the details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
For example, a 2-year Wired subscription drops down to just $8.95 with free delivery in today’s sale. That’s about $4.50 per year and $0.50 below the usual deal price. for comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $10 per year, and it usually goes for $15 or more.
The 4-years-for-$15 we are seeing on Motor Trend and Car & Driver is the best current price we can find for either title. But we do happen to see both of these drop down to $12 or so on a fairy regular basis.
As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.
Wired Magazine:
Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.