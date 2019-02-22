Magazine subs from just over $4/yr: Wired, GQ, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a multi-year magazine sale. Just about every time we see these multi-year promotions pop-up we get some fantastic prices and this weekend is no exception. We are seeing just about all of the most popular titles even lower than our usual single-year, exclusive pricing including Wired, Popular Science, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, GQ, Architectural Digest and many more. Head below for all the details.

For example, a 2-year Wired subscription drops down to just $8.95 with free delivery in today’s sale. That’s about $4.50 per year and $0.50 below the usual deal price. for comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $10 per year, and it usually goes for $15 or more.

The 4-years-for-$15 we are seeing on Motor Trend and Car & Driver is the best current price we can find for either title. But we do happen to see both of these drop down to $12 or so on a fairy regular basis.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine: