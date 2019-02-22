This Sengled Element Classic 2-Bulb Starter Kit can be toggled w/ Alexa or Assistant: $20 (Reg. $30+)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 4:34 pm ET

0

NeweggFlash is offering the Sengled Element Classic 2-Bulb Starter Kit for $19.99 shipped when coupon code NEFPBG38 has been applied during checkout. That’s $11 off the current rate found at Amazon, where it has been fetching $40 recently. Today’s deal beats the Amazon low by $5. Thanks to the included hub, you’ll be able to control your new bulbs using either Alexa and Google Assistant. Now that my wife and I have gotten used to toggling lights via voice, it’s a feature that we’d be hard pressed to give up. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

While I have both smart light switches and bulbs in my home, I also have several smart plugs for toggling lamps on and off. Grab two of the plugs I’m using for $20 and you’ll be able to control your lamps using Alexa, IFTTT, Google Assistant, and more.

Sengled Element Classic 2-Bulb Starter Kit features:

  • Sengled Smart LED Soft White A19 Starter Kit, 2700K 60W Equivalent, 2 Light Bulbs & Hub, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant
  • Smart Lighting: Get started by connecting the included Sengled Smart Hub to a 2.4 GHz wi-fi network. Turn the lights on/off, dim or brighten and set schedules using the Sengled Home app (iOS/Android).
  • Voice Control: Connect your Smart LED Starter Kit to Alexa or Google Assistant and control your lights via voice commands.
  • Create Scenes and Routines: Set scenes or put your lights on a schedule, whether at home or away

