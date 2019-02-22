Attention DIY’ers: The Silhouette Cameo 3 Craft Bundle is now $200 today only (Reg. $250+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Silhouette Slate Grey Cameo 3 Craft Bundle for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $310, the Cameo 3 alone can be found for around $250 at the likes of JoAnn Fabrics. It matches a deal from last November as the best price we’ve seen for this bundle. Whether you want to make your own graphic tees or up your scrapbook game, the Cameo 3’s got your back. Bluetooth connectivity means you can easily beam your designs from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. It also includes an AutoBlade, two 12-inch cutting mats, and a 24-pack of sketch pens. Rated 4.1/5 stars; most Silhouette items have at least 4-star reviews.

With your savings, pick up a Silhouette Tool Kit for $15 Prime shipped. It comes with a hook, scraper, spatula, picket, 6-inch ruler, and microfiber cloth.

Silhouette Cameo 3 Craft Bundle features: