The SteelSeries Arcis 7 wireless headset is perfect for Apex Legends at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Amazon Warehouse via Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset for $89.92 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $150, it goes for around $120 in new condition now and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. I personally own this headset and it’s my go-to when playing PS4. It’s comfortable, has great audio quality for both the speakers and mic and since it’s wireless, I never have to worry about unplugging a cable. Rated 3.8/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our Best PS4 Accessories roundup, where we featured this headset.
For a more budget-friendly model, check out the Logitech G430 7.1 DTS Headphones for $35 shipped at Amazon. They sport a wire and don’t offer SteelSeries’ legendary audio tuning but they’re a great starting point for your gaming audio setup.
SteelSeries Arctic 7 Wireless Gaming Headset features:
- Lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless audio with up to 40ft/12m range and more than 24-hour battery life. Exclusive ClearCast mic delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation
- Headphone sensitivity: 98 db. S1 speaker drivers and DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound on PC (stereo audio available on Mac, PS4, Xbox One, VR, Switch, and Mobile)
- Arctis headsets feature athletics-inspired performance fabric AirWeave ear cushions and a ski goggle suspension headband for lasting comfort
- Microphone sensitivity-48 db, microphone impedance: 2200 Ohm. Arctis 7 is PC Gamer’s “Best Wireless Gaming Headset of 2017”
- Headphone frequency response is 20 to 20000 hertz. Microphone frequency response is 100 to 10,000 hertz. Headphone volume control is on ear cup. Chatmix and surround sound are not available on ps4