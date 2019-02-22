The SteelSeries Arcis 7 wireless headset is perfect for Apex Legends at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Amazon Warehouse via Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset for $89.92 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $150, it goes for around $120 in new condition now and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. I personally own this headset and it’s my go-to when playing PS4. It’s comfortable, has great audio quality for both the speakers and mic and since it’s wireless, I never have to worry about unplugging a cable. Rated 3.8/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our Best PS4 Accessories roundup, where we featured this headset.

For a more budget-friendly model, check out the Logitech G430 7.1 DTS Headphones for $35 shipped at Amazon. They sport a wire and don’t offer SteelSeries’ legendary audio tuning but they’re a great starting point for your gaming audio setup.

