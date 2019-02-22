Strip, cut, and crimp your own Ethernet cables & more w/ this all-in-one tool for just $9

Tacklife (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper/Cutter/Crimper for $8.97 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a 40% discount from its going rate and is the lowest available. If you have any wiring projects scheduled for spring weekends, make them easier with this tool. I hate stripping cables, but something like this makes that a cinch. Plus, it can easily cut and crimp excess wire once you’re done. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Just $5 Prime shipped will get you a 200-pack of Closed-End Crimps so you can easily finish your wiring projects. After you strip the wires and wind them together, be sure to cut the excess off and crimp them all with one tool.
Tacklife Wire Stripper features:
- Stripping, Cutting, Crimping. Crimp the insulated terminals 0.5-6mm² (10-22 AWG), non-insulated terminals: 0.5-6mm²(4-22 AWG), ignition terminals: 7-8 MM²; it can strip the wire of the specification on 0.2-6mm² (10-22 AWG), Meet your multiple operating needs
- 8-inch flexible springs and long plastic grips provide maximum leverage to reduce hand fatigue; automatic adjustment jaws, adjustable nuts and stoppers can be used to adjust the accuracy of the wire for different specifications, improving work efficiency
- Two-color TPR handle, non-slip and not easy to wear, gives you a comfortable grip experience; The use of heat-treated high-quality steel and the black steel ring increase the hardness, more durable and sure to be the best partner for a long time work
- Suitable for industrial, electrician and domestic. Stripping, cutting, and insulated terminal crimping of copper wire, aluminum wire, sheathed core wire, cable, multiple sheathed wires, bare terminal. Solve the problems of work and life, improving the quality of life for you