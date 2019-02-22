Nab a brand new prepaid iPhone SE 32GB w/ two months of service for $102 ($65+ off)

Tracfone is offering the iPhone SE 32GB Gold with 60 Days of Tracfone Service for $101.99 shipped when coupon code SPECIAL40 has been applied during checkout. That’s $68 off what it typically fetches there and beats the closest comparison at Amazon by $38. While we’ve seen the iPhone SE sell for lower prices before, those deals are typically for refurbished models; today’s sale is for a brand new phone. For folks who prefer small smartphones, there really is nothing that compares with iPhone SE. It’s easy to use one-handed, fits in small pockets, and still packs a punch with Apple’s A9 chip, M9 coprocessor, and 8-megapixel camera. Today’s savings leave enough money in your wallet to pick up a $6 clear or $12 wooden case along with one or two $8 Anker Lightning cables.
iPhone SE features:
- A brilliant 4‑inch retina display makes everything look vibrant and sharp.
- A9 chip brings you spectacular speed and responsiveness.
- With a Megapixel Camera, you can be sure to capture sharp, detailed stills like the ones shot on iPhone.
- The M9 motion coprocessor connects to the Accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope for a range of ﬁtness tracking capabilities, such as measuring your steps and distance.