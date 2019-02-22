Nab a brand new prepaid iPhone SE 32GB w/ two months of service for $102 ($65+ off)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 12:53 pm ET

0

Tracfone is offering the iPhone SE 32GB Gold with 60 Days of Tracfone Service for $101.99 shipped when coupon code SPECIAL40 has been applied during checkout. That’s $68 off what it typically fetches there and beats the closest comparison at Amazon by $38. While we’ve seen the iPhone SE sell for lower prices before, those deals are typically for refurbished models; today’s sale is for a brand new phone. For folks who prefer small smartphones, there really is nothing that compares with iPhone SE. It’s easy to use one-handed, fits in small pockets, and still packs a punch with Apple’s A9 chip, M9 coprocessor, and 8-megapixel camera. Today’s savings leave enough money in your wallet to pick up a $6 clear or $12 wooden case along with one or two $8 Anker Lightning cables.

iPhone SE features:

  • A brilliant 4‑inch retina display makes everything look vibrant and sharp.
  • A9 chip brings you spectacular speed and responsiveness.
  • With a Megapixel Camera, you can be sure to capture sharp, detailed stills like the ones shot on iPhone.
  • The M9 motion coprocessor connects to the Accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope for a range of ﬁtness tracking capabilities, such as measuring your steps and distance.

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

iPhone

iPhone

About the Author