UGG discounts hundreds of winter boots, apparel, accessories & more from $9

UGG adds hundreds of new markdowns to its sale section with up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free standard shipping on full-priced items, or delivery adds $8. The Hannen Boots for men are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $161 from $230. This style is perfect for winter weather and features a water-resistant exterior. You can style these boots with rolled denim, khakis and more. I also love their contrasting laces that stand out. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Neumel Pinnacle Boot $117 (Orig. $180)
- Hannen Boot $161 (Orig. $230)
- Yucca Boot $72 (Orig. $120)
- Camino Chukka Boot $81 (Orig. $135)
- Waxed Cotton Jacket $118 (Orig. $295)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Shaye Rain Boot $59 (Orig. $85)
- Annie Western Boot $102 (Orig. $170)
- Kristin Classic Boot $90 (Orig. $150)
- Bailey Bow II Boot $123 (Orig. $205)
- Rib Knit Slouchy Boot Socks $9 (Orig. $18)
- …and even more deals…
