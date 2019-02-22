UGG discounts hundreds of winter boots, apparel, accessories & more from $9

UGG adds hundreds of new markdowns to its sale section with up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free standard shipping on full-priced items, or delivery adds $8. The Hannen Boots for men are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $161 from $230. This style is perfect for winter weather and features a water-resistant exterior. You can style these boots with rolled denim, khakis and more. I also love their contrasting laces that stand out. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: