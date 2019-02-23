The Sphero BOLT App-Enabled Robot is now at an Amazon all-time low of $129 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Sphero BOLT App-Enabled Robot for $129 shipped. Regularly $150, which is what you’d still be paying at Best Buy, this is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. Heralded as “Sphero’s most advanced app-enabled robotic ball to date,” the BOLT has an 8×8 LED light matrix, 360-degree infrared communication (so it can “talk” to other bots), waterproof casing, and over two hours of battery life. There is a lot you can do with this little sphere. Read more about it in our announcement coverage. Reviews are light but favorable at 4.8/5 stars.
Speaking of Sphero, the company recently launched its first fully-functional robot that integrates with Raspberry Pi.
Sphero BOLT App-Enabled Robot features:
- Sphero BOLT is an app-enabled robotic ball that you can drive and code, providing endless opportunities to be creative and have fun while learning.
- BOLT’s programmable 8×8 LED Matrix can animate and display real-time data.
- Powered by the Sphero Edu app (available on nearly any mobile or desktop device), you can code BOLT by drawing, using Scratch blocks, or writing JavaScript.
- Advanced yet approachable, you can learn programming, complete hands-on activities, and share your creations with the community.
- Programmable sensors including Infrared, Compass, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, and Motor Encoders.
- Durable. Waterproof. Inductive charging. 2+ hour battery life. Connects via Bluetooth.