The Sphero BOLT App-Enabled Robot is now at an Amazon all-time low of $129 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Sphero BOLT App-Enabled Robot for $129 shipped. Regularly $150, which is what you’d still be paying at Best Buy, this is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. Heralded as “Sphero’s most advanced app-enabled robotic ball to date,” the BOLT has an 8×8 LED light matrix, 360-degree infrared communication (so it can “talk” to other bots), waterproof casing, and over two hours of battery life. There is a lot you can do with this little sphere. Read more about it in our announcement coverage. Reviews are light but favorable at 4.8/5 stars.

Speaking of Sphero, the company recently launched its first fully-functional robot that integrates with Raspberry Pi.

Sphero BOLT App-Enabled Robot features: