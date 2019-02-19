Over the past few years, Sphero has released a variety of smartphone-controlled robots geared towards Star Wars fans, those looking to get into coding and more. Today, Sphero is taking emphasizing the latter of those two, with the debut of a fully-programmable robot geared towards makers and the overall STEAM market. Sphero RVR is the company’s most customizable robot to date, featuring a suite of sensors, integrations and more to facilitate learning to program. Head below for a closer look.

After severing its ties with Disney and discontinuing the line of Star Wars-themed robotic companions, Sphero is looking to the STEAM field for its next big hit. Many of the company’s past releases have found a home in schools, learning centers and the like, so today’s news that Sphero will be doubling down on the concept isn’t too much of a surprise. Enter Sphero RVR, a fully programmable robot that has now launched on Kickstarter.

Right out of the box, the company’s latest is ready to drive, much like the rest of its robots. That means that regardless of how much coding experience you have, RVR will provide a suitable jumping off point for learning to program. But where Sphero RVR differs from its predecessors is that it goes beyond just conveying foundational programing knowhow.

Sphero RVR details

Sphero’s newest bot is its most customizable release so far. It’s based around two treads that give the robot agile movement thanks to being paired with high-resolution motor encoders. Sphero also says that it can easily scale a 45-degree incline.

Sphero RVR also pairs with various sensors to augment its functionality. Included are a colorsensor, light sensor, IR, magnetometer, accelerometer and gyroscope, all of which can be leveraged to make custom programs for the bot.

One of the notable inclusions is a universal expansion port, that allows RVR to connect with third-party hardware. It opens the door to integrating Raspberry Pi, Arduino and other micro-controllers into the mix; meaning if Sphero’s first-party coding interface isn’t ideal for your needs, another system can be swapped in.