Apple's latest iPad Pro up to $149 off or save up to $99 on 9.7-inch iPad

- Feb. 24th 2019 8:17 am ET

Feature
0

We’re kicking off the week with a handful of notable iPad deals. Leading the way is up to $149 off the latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon and Best Buy. We’re seeing $100 off most models with the biggest savings coming on high-end configurations. Apple’s latest iPad Pro features the new Liquid Retina display, an A12X Bionic chip, FaceID and a 12MP camera. Learn more here.

Amazon also offers the latest generation 9.7-inch iPad 32GB for $249.99. Jump to the larger 128GB capacity at $329.99. Both of these offers are match at Best Buy. That’s good for up to $99 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This iPad sports a 9.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID and Apple’s A10 Fusion Chip.

Both of today’s featured deal are compatible with Apple Pencil. The 9.7-inch model uses the previous generation while the latest iPad Pro prefers the 2018 edition.

Apple iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

