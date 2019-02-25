Amazon has the Brother AirPrint-enabled AiO Wireless Laser Printer for $100 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon offers the Brother HLL2395DW Wireless All-in-One Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. Regularly $130 or more, this is a match of the second best price we’ve seen all-time. This model has scan and print functionality along with AirPrint support for iOS and Mac devices. Ideal for cranking out last-minute tax forms or scanning in various documents. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Todays deal is right on the mark in terms of historical pricing for a laser-powered AirPrint model. If you’re looking to save further, consider going with an inkjet alternative. This option from Brother still delivers AirPrint along with scanning and more for 50% less.

Brother HLL2395DW Printer features:

  • ENGINEERED FOR CONVENIENCE – This new Brother Monochrome Laser Printer is conveniently equipped with a flatbed scan glass for quick copying and scanning. Mobile Device Compatibility – AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Brother iPrint and Scan, Mopria, Cortado Workplace
  • OPTIMIZED FOR EFFICIENCY – Engineered with new features, the HL-L2395DW laser printer (replacement for the HLL2380DW) and has been optimized for efficiency, allowing you to print up to 36 pages per minute(1)
  • FASTER, HIGH-QUALITY PRINTS – This monochrome laser printer is built with a 250-sheet paper capacity that helps improve efficiency due to less time spent refilling trays. It also handles both letter and legal-sized paper
