Amazon has the Brother AirPrint-enabled AiO Wireless Laser Printer for $100 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon offers the Brother HLL2395DW Wireless All-in-One Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. Regularly $130 or more, this is a match of the second best price we’ve seen all-time. This model has scan and print functionality along with AirPrint support for iOS and Mac devices. Ideal for cranking out last-minute tax forms or scanning in various documents. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Todays deal is right on the mark in terms of historical pricing for a laser-powered AirPrint model. If you’re looking to save further, consider going with an inkjet alternative. This option from Brother still delivers AirPrint along with scanning and more for 50% less.

Brother HLL2395DW Printer features: