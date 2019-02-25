Converse takes an extra 30% off sitewide today only with deals from $25

- Feb. 25th 2019 8:50 am ET

Nike takes an extra 30% off select Converse styles, including select sale items, with code 30ALL at checkout. NikePlus members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery.

A standout from this sale is the unisex Chuck 70 Riri Zip Sneakers for $77, which is down from their original rate of $110. Their water-proof leather exterior is perfect for spring weather and they’re available in two color options. These shoes also feature a convenient side zipper so they’re easy to take on/off. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

