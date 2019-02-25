Converse takes an extra 30% off sitewide today only with deals from $25

Nike takes an extra 30% off select Converse styles, including select sale items, with code 30ALL at checkout. NikePlus members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery.
A standout from this sale is the unisex Chuck 70 Riri Zip Sneakers for $77, which is down from their original rate of $110. Their water-proof leather exterior is perfect for spring weather and they’re available in two color options. These shoes also feature a convenient side zipper so they’re easy to take on/off. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck 70 Riri Zip $77 (Orig. $110)
- All Star Stone Wash High Top $42 (Orig. $60)
- Denim Low Top Sneaker $42 (Orig. $60)
- Essentials Reflective Hoodie $42 (Orig. $75)
- All Star Limo Leather High Top $49 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- All Star Frilly Frills Sneaker $49 (Orig. $70)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top $52 (Orig. $75)
- All Star Slip-On Low Top $52 (Orig. $75)
- The Rundown Low Top $63 (Orig. $90)
- Cropped Long Sleeve T-Shirt $25 (Orig. $40)