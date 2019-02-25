Show dirt and dust the door w/ a new Dyson Origin Canister Vacuum for $200 shipped (50% off)

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is offering its DC39 Origin Canister Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Jet. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in new condition. This vacuum features Dyson’s Ball technology for turn on the spot and have it follow you around effortlessly. A 21-foot cord lets you cover a large area, significantly reducing the need to switch outlets. A 5-year Dyson guarantee helps ensure that this vacuum is keeping your floors spick and span for years to come. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Before you drop $200 on the Dyson above, have a look at the $50 Bissell Zing Canister Vacuum. While it may not be as powerful, it weighs under 8 pounds, making it easy to tote and maneuver. At such a low cost with a 4+ star rating, it’s no wonder this is Amazon’s best-selling canister vacuum.

Dyson Origin Canister Vacuum features:

Engineered for high dust removal

No other vacuum expels cleaner air

Triggerhead floor tool allows for control of the brush bar. No bending required.

One-touch bin emptying.

Washable lifetime filter

Certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly