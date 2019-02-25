Show dirt and dust the door w/ a new Dyson Origin Canister Vacuum for $200 shipped (50% off)

- Feb. 25th 2019 3:59 pm ET

$200
0

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is offering its DC39 Origin Canister Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Jet. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in new condition. This vacuum features Dyson’s Ball technology for turn on the spot and have it follow you around effortlessly. A 21-foot cord lets you cover a large area, significantly reducing the need to switch outlets. A 5-year Dyson guarantee helps ensure that this vacuum is keeping your floors spick and span for years to come. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Before you drop $200 on the Dyson above, have a look at the $50 Bissell Zing Canister Vacuum. While it may not be as powerful, it weighs under 8 pounds, making it easy to tote and maneuver. At such a low cost with a 4+ star rating, it’s no wonder this is Amazon’s best-selling canister vacuum.

Dyson Origin Canister Vacuum features:

  • Engineered for high dust removal
  • No other vacuum expels cleaner air
  • Triggerhead floor tool allows for control of the brush bar. No bending required.
  • One-touch bin emptying.
  • Washable lifetime filter
  • Certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly

$200

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Dyson

About the Author