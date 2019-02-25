Stack coupons to save 40% off a Foscam Pan & Tilt 1080p Wi-Fi Camera: $33 shipped

Foscam Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its R2C 1080p Wi-Fi Camera for $32.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code JF6DTZIT during checkout. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This camera is capable of keeping recorded footage local or in the cloud. Pan and tilt functionality means that it can turn left, right, up and down. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch pan and tilt to save another $7 with a Wyze Cam at $26. This Alexa-compatible camera also records in 1080p and is capable of delivering smartphone notifications when motion or sound have been detected. Its base is easily mountable thanks to built-in magnets.

Foscam R2C 1080p Wi-Fi Camera features: