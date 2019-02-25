GearWrench’s 25-piece Pass-Thru Ratchet Set drops to Amazon low at $83 shipped (Reg. $120)

Amazon is currently offering the GearWrench 25-piece Pass-Thru Ratchet Set for $83 shipped. That’s good for a nearly 32% discount from the going rate, with today’s discount dropping the price to a new Amazon all-time low. This 25-piece ratchet set includes 3/8th-inch all the up up to. 3/4th-inch sockets and is headlined by its pass-through system, which prevents long bolts from getting in the way of a task. It also includes a full lifetime warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 160 customers.
If you already have a favorite racket set but are still looking to expand your tool box, this highly-rated universal socket grip brings a one size fits all approach to your arsenal of tools. At $15, it’s a handy option that is as versatile as a full set.
GearWrench 25-piece Pass-Thru Ratchet Set features:
- 1/2-inch drive sockets with exclusive Pass Thru socket and ratchet system; no need for deep sockets
- Locking flex head with adjustable angles improves access
- Longer sockets mean greater reach and more torque
- Includes 1/2-inch quick release adapter and 6-inch hollow extension