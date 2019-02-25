Elevate your iMac or monitor to a new level with this affordable $14 riser (30% off)

- Feb. 25th 2019 2:51 pm ET

0

Haven Furniture (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its iMac and Display stand for $13.99 Prime shipped when promo code LXEN3F2I is applied during checkout. That’s good for 30% off the regular going rate and the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This riser can be adjusted to three different heights for just the right setup. It’s made to support up to 44 pounds. Pair it with your iMac and enjoy a more comfortable work environment at eye-level. Rated 4.7/5 stars by 380 Amazon customers.

Put your savings to work and grab some Velcro straps to help keep cables in order. This bundle should do the job and help keep those unwieldy cords in place, delivering a cleaner setup overall.

Haven Furniture Display Riser features:

It’s a desk riser and the height under the desk can be up to 5.4 inch. Thus, there will be a large space for storage while raising the height of the monitor to an ergonomic viewing level. You can put papers, notebooks, cable box, mini speakers and other stuff underneath, making your workstation tidy.

