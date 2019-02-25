HooToo’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub sports 100W charging, 4K HDMI, USB-A, more: $25 (Reg. $40+)

Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the HooToo 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $24.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code MDWG6B4J during checkout. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This hub gives all USB-C MacBook owners plenty of power and ports to cover most workflows. Users will benefit from a total of 5 additional ports that include 3x USB-A, SD, and HDMI that is capable of 4K output. With support for 100W passthrough charging, this device is capable of powering each one of Apple’s USB-C MacBooks. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Are you primarily missing USB-A? If so, consider this AmazonBasics USB-C Hub for $16. It provides four USB-A 3.1 inputs from a single USB-C output. Transfer speeds reach up to 5Gbps, which converts to a respectable 625 megabytes each second.

HooToo USB-C Hub features: