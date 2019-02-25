Anyone can become a programming wizard with Kano’s $80 Harry Potter Coding Kit (20% off)

- Feb. 25th 2019 8:36 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for $79.99 shippedAlso available at Best Buy and directly from Kano. That takes 20% off the going rate, comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best discount we’ve seen in months. As one of Kano’s latest coding kits, it pairs the magical world of Harry Potter with a thorough guide on learning programming fundamentals. This kit allows you to build your own wand, which syncs to a computer or tablet, and offers gestures controls and more. We found it was well worth the Galleons in our hands-on review, and so far it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers. 

Kano is one of our favorite makers of STEAM coding kits. But if you’re looking for other ways to master the fundamentals on programming, the Kano Pixel Kit is a more affordable option that still packs all of the company’s charm and coding know-how. The best part is that when you’ve learned all you can from it, the kit makes an excellent little lighting display for your desk. 

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit features:

  • Build a wand that responds to your movements. Comes with wand parts, PCB with codeable LED, button, batteries, step-by-step book, stickers, poster, and free Kano app. Tablet not included.
  • Learn to code with 70+ step-by-step creative challenges. Make feathers fly, goblets multiply, fire flow, pumpkins grow, and more.
  • Wave your wand and see instant effects on screen. Create with creatures, sweets, spells, 200+ exclusive sounds, music, and Wizarding artefacts.
  • Endless play with Kano world. Remix art, games, and music made by a creative community.

