Dreaming of warmer days? If so, you’re in luck because Pottery Barn just launched its new outdoor collection with 23 new lines to choose from. Whether you have a patio, balcony, a pool or a backyard oasis, Pottery Barn’s new line has any piece of furniture or accessory you will need. Head below to find our top picks from the new outdoor collection.

Abbot

One of our favorite collections from the new line is the Abbot. All of the furniture in this collection is timeless and perfect for outdoor get togethers. The Abbot Round Brown Table and Chairs is a must-have with a table-top made of rustic concrete and its wooden legs create a beautiful combination. This set also features four chairs that include rolled arms and curved backs for comfort and style. Each chair is made of rattan and waterproof to stay looking nice for years. Priced at $3,200, this set will be a staple for outdoor events. If you’re looking for a smaller, less expensive version, the Abbot Bistro Table would be a wonderful piece for small parties and a great item to have for appetizers and more.

Huntington

The Huntington Collection looks luxurious and I love all of its wicker detailing. Not only is wicker great for appeal, but it also is perfect for outdoors because it’s waterproof. The Huntington All-Weather Wicker Sofa is a standout from this line. This sofa would be ideal for hosting guests or its cushioned back and bottom would be a great place to relax and read a book in the warm weather. This sofa is currently marked down to $1,999 and originally was priced at $2,499.

If outdoor storage is an issue or you want to make grabbing towels or pool toys easy for guests a great solution is outdoor baskets. The Pottery Barn Huntington Baskets are made of wicker and will help to keep all of your patio essentials in reach. Even better, the baskets are priced from just $29.

Hamstead Teak

Pottery Barn’s Hamstead Treak Line is a coastal and nautical collection that’s perfect for outdoors. Each piece from this collection is solid teak, which is prized for its “beauty, strength and moisture resistance”, quotes Pottery Barn. Its warm finishes are great for appealing guests and the Hampstead Teak Sectional lets you build your sofa for your space with prices from $59.

Shasta

Finally, if you have a pool in your backyard the features beautiful pieces for your oasis. The Shasta Teak Chase is a perfect lounge chair to enjoy the sun. Its wicker back and bottom were designed to be comfortable without the need of a hot cushion.

Which new line was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.