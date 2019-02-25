Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker gets rare discount to $120 (Reg. $149), today only

Today only, Woot offers the Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker in both colors for $119.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 at checkout. For comparison, the Play:1 speaker typically sells for $149 these days. This is a match of our previous mention. Sonos Play:1 delivers everything you need to start a whole home music setup. Enjoy music from over 30 different streaming services like Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and more. Buy two and create a stereo setup. We rarely see Sonos speakers go on sale, so if you’ve been on the fence at all, don’t miss today’s offer. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 4,300 Amazon reviewers.
Save even further and add Alexa to the mix with Amazon’s 2nd generation Echo Speaker. Aside from the added smart assistant features, you’ll still be able to enjoy multi-room audio with more than one Alexa speaker.
Sonos Play:1 features:
- Mini but Mighty Fits in any space, fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound
- Connect your Play:1 to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love. Power supply- Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input
- Play different songs in different rooms at the same time Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home
- Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready