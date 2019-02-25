Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker gets rare discount to $120 (Reg. $149), today only

Today only, Woot offers the Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker in both colors for $119.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 at checkout. For comparison, the Play:1 speaker typically sells for $149 these days. This is a match of our previous mention. Sonos Play:1 delivers everything you need to start a whole home music setup. Enjoy music from over 30 different streaming services like Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and more. Buy two and create a stereo setup. We rarely see Sonos speakers go on sale, so if you’ve been on the fence at all, don’t miss today’s offer. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 4,300 Amazon reviewers.

Save even further and add Alexa to the mix with Amazon’s 2nd generation Echo Speaker. Aside from the added smart assistant features, you’ll still be able to enjoy multi-room audio with more than one Alexa speaker.

Sonos Play:1 features: