Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker gets rare discount to $120 (Reg. $149), today only

- Feb. 25th 2019 7:05 am ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
$120
0

Today only, Woot offers the Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker in both colors for $119.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 at checkout. For comparison, the Play:1 speaker typically sells for $149 these days. This is a match of our previous mention. Sonos Play:1 delivers everything you need to start a whole home music setup. Enjoy music from over 30 different streaming services like Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and more. Buy two and create a stereo setup. We rarely see Sonos speakers go on sale, so if you’ve been on the fence at all, don’t miss today’s offer. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 4,300 Amazon reviewers.

Save even further and add Alexa to the mix with Amazon’s 2nd generation Echo Speaker. Aside from the added smart assistant features, you’ll still be able to enjoy multi-room audio with more than one Alexa speaker.

Sonos Play:1 features:

  • Mini but Mighty Fits in any space, fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound
  • Connect your Play:1 to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love. Power supply- Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input
  • Play different songs in different rooms at the same time Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home
  • Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready
$120

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
woot

woot
Sonos

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp