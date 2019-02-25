The North Face jackets & vests from $60 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

Today only, as part of its daily deals, Woot is currently offering The North Face outerwear from $60 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members pay $6 for delivery. Prices are as marked. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s Apex Risor Jacket for $70, which is the lowest rate we’ve seen. For comparison, it was originally $149 and is currently that price at Dick’s Sporting Goods. This jacket is wind and waterproof for all of your outdoor adventures. Plus, it’s lightweight and a great transitional piece into spring. Head below for more of our top picks.

For women, the Osito 2 Fleece Jacket is a comfortable and stylish option for everyday wear. I’s currently $60, which is down from its original rate of $99. Plus, it’s available in gray or black color options.

Our top picks for men include: