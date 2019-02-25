Add 512GB of portable USB-C storage to your Mac w/ WD’s My Passport SSD for $105.50 (Reg. $135)

Amazon offers the WD 512GB My Passport USB-C Portable Solid State Drive for $105.51 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Thanks to the drive’s USB-C port, you’re looking at up to 515MBps transfer speeds, making it a reliable option for on-the-go Mac storage. Plus, it’s compact size doesn’t hurt either, with WD’s SSD fitting in the palm of your hand. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating form over 250 customers, and you can check out our hands-on look for how it compares to other USB-C SSD on the market.

To put today’s offer in perspective, the 256GB model of WD’s My Passport SSD will run you $100 right now at Amazon. If you don’t need 512GB of storage though, the PNY Elite 240GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD ditches USB-C but keeps the compact form-factor at $70.

WD 512GB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD features:

Blazing-fast file transfers with speeds up to 515 MB/s

Password protection with hardware encryption

USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible

Trusted Drive built with WD reliability

Automatic backup