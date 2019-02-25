Add 512GB of portable USB-C storage to your Mac w/ WD’s My Passport SSD for $105.50 (Reg. $135)

- Feb. 25th 2019 1:23 pm ET

Get this deal
$135 $105.50
0

Amazon offers the WD 512GB My Passport USB-C Portable Solid State Drive for $105.51 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Thanks to the drive’s USB-C port, you’re looking at up to 515MBps transfer speeds, making it a reliable option for on-the-go Mac storage. Plus, it’s compact size doesn’t hurt either, with WD’s SSD fitting in the palm of your hand. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating form over 250 customers, and you can check out our hands-on look for how it compares to other USB-C SSD on the market.

To put today’s offer in perspective, the 256GB model of WD’s My Passport SSD will run you $100 right now at Amazon. If you don’t need 512GB of storage though, the PNY Elite 240GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD ditches USB-C but keeps the compact form-factor at $70.

 WD 512GB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD features:

  • Blazing-fast file transfers with speeds up to 515 MB/s
  • Password protection with hardware encryption
  • USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible
  • Trusted Drive built with WD reliability
  • Automatic backup

Get this deal
$135 $105.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Western Digital

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go