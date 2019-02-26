Add a 2018 Gibson SG Faded Electric Guitar to your collection at $340 off today only

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Gibson SG Faded 2018 Electric Guitar Worn Bourbon Black Pickguard for $499 shipped. Regularly up to $839, today’s deal is as much as $340 off. Guitar Center currently has it on sale for $650. Features include a double cutaway Mahogany body, a Maple SlimTaper neck and Rosewood fretboard. We don’t often see Gibson guitars go on sale, so jump on this one-day deal while you can. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
You can certainly get in the game for much less, especially if you’re looking for a beginner bundle. But at nearly $350 off on a Gibson, it might be worth spending the cash in this case. You’ll also have more than enough left to grab a strap and some other accessories. However, today’s deal does include a soft shell case.
Gibson SG Faded 2018 Electric Guitar:
The SG Faded brings legendary Gibson SG performance alive with a spirited, worn finish. Simple style comes from the faded gloss-nitro finish and classic dot inlays. A SlimTaper neck, mahogany body, maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, and classic PAF humbucking pickups deliver the signature sound and feel of the great SG of the past six decades. Includes softshell case.