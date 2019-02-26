Add a 2018 Gibson SG Faded Electric Guitar to your collection at $340 off today only

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Gibson SG Faded 2018 Electric Guitar Worn Bourbon Black Pickguard for $499 shipped. Regularly up to $839, today’s deal is as much as $340 off. Guitar Center currently has it on sale for $650. Features include a double cutaway Mahogany body, a Maple SlimTaper neck and Rosewood fretboard. We don’t often see Gibson guitars go on sale, so jump on this one-day deal while you can. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can certainly get in the game for much less, especially if you’re looking for a beginner bundle. But at nearly $350 off on a Gibson, it might be worth spending the cash in this case. You’ll also have more than enough left to grab a strap and some other accessories. However, today’s deal does include a soft shell case.

Gibson SG Faded 2018 Electric Guitar: