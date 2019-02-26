Backcountry discounts an extra 20% off Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, more

Backcountry takes a rare extra 20% off a selection of big brands that are already marked up to 50% off during its Semi-Annual Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. Score great deals on Outdoor Research, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery.

Gear up with the men’s Marmot Reactor Fleece Jacket in Arctic Navy that’s on sale for $51. That’s a $48 savings off the original rate and this jacket is perfect for transitioning into spring. It’s lightweight and can be easily layered over t-shirts, under vests and more. Plus, its stretch material will provide mobility throughout the day.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: