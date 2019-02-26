Backcountry discounts an extra 20% off Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, more

Backcountry takes a rare extra 20% off a selection of big brands that are already marked up to 50% off during its Semi-Annual Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. Score great deals on Outdoor Research, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery.
Gear up with the men’s Marmot Reactor Fleece Jacket in Arctic Navy that’s on sale for $51. That’s a $48 savings off the original rate and this jacket is perfect for transitioning into spring. It’s lightweight and can be easily layered over t-shirts, under vests and more. Plus, its stretch material will provide mobility throughout the day.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Outdoor Research Transcendent Jacket $96 (Orig. $199)
- Marmot Reactor Fleece Jacket $51 (Orig. $99)
- Mountain Hardwear Monkey Fleece Vest $65 (Orig. $125)
- Prana Bronson Towne Jacket $84 (Orig. $199)
- Outdoor Research Illuminate Down Jacket $150 (Orig. $269)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Prana Brandie Sweater $61 (Orig. $139)
- Black Diamond Cold Forge Jacket $132 (Orig. $299)
- Marmot Gravity Softshell Jacket $66 (Orig. $150)
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisper Jacket $168 (Orig. $350)
- Marmot PreCip Jacket $48 (Orig. $100)
