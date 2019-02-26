Crest’s 22-pack of 3D Pro Effects Whitestrips is now $40 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

- Feb. 26th 2019 3:05 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips (22 treatments) for $39.99 shipped. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly around $50 or so, Walmart is currently charging $53 and Target has it at $45 (out of stock). Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This package contains 20 Professional Effects treatments as well as a pair of One Hour Express sets. They use a “no slip grip [that] stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth.” Along with a 4+ star rating from thousands, this set is the best-selling teeth whitening product on Amazon. More details below.

Walgreens has this set on sale for $45 right now, but you’ll also find a series of Crest toothpastes and more at deep discounts. A great option there is the Crest 3D White Whitening Toothpaste which drops to just $1 when you clip the on-page coupon (Reg. $3.50).

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips:

  • Professional Effects delivers professional-level teeth whitening results and removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Usage Instructions – use once a day for one hour 1) Peel, 2) Apply, 3) Reveal your whiter smile
  • 1 Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan and removes years of stains in just 1 hour for a noticeably whiter smile
  • Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth. Usage- Apply once a day for 30 minutes. You’ll start seeing a whiter smile after three days with full results in 20
Crest

