Hautelook’s Kenneth Cole Reaction Flash sale cuts prices from $18 including suits, ties, more

- Feb. 26th 2019 3:00 pm ET

from $18
0

For three days only, Hautelook is offering Kenneth Cole Reaction suits, dress pants, shirts and accessories and up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Nested Two Button Slim Suit is perfect for a spring wedding or work event. It’s on sale for $130, which is a $265 savings. This navy suit is timeless and you can pair it with the Checkered Slim Fit Dress Shirt that’s also on sale for $25 and originally was priced at $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

In case you missed it, Backcountry is offering an extra 20% off Marmot, Mountain Hardwear and more.

from $18

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
kenneth cole

kenneth cole

About the Author