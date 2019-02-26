Hautelook’s Kenneth Cole Reaction Flash sale cuts prices from $18 including suits, ties, more

For three days only, Hautelook is offering Kenneth Cole Reaction suits, dress pants, shirts and accessories and up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Nested Two Button Slim Suit is perfect for a spring wedding or work event. It’s on sale for $130, which is a $265 savings. This navy suit is timeless and you can pair it with the Checkered Slim Fit Dress Shirt that’s also on sale for $25 and originally was priced at $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

