iRobot’s Roomba 640 Robotic Vacuum tackles your cleaning woes at $220 Prime shipped (Reg. $300)

Today only, Woot offers the iRobot Roomba 640 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $219.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged $6 for delivery. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low from November. For comparison, this is only the second time the vacuum has dropped this low. This robotic vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime and also includes a virtual wall barrier. Plus, if you’ve got pets, this model is fully equipped to handle all of their hair. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

iRobot is known for its reliability and overall quality, but if you’re willing to ditch the Roomba branding then you can bring a few additional features into the mix for a similar price. The $220 ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S touts one notable additional feature compared to the Roomba 640: smartphone and Alexa control.

iRobot Roomba 640 features:

Patented 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes pick up everything from small particles to large debris

Automatically docks and recharges so your robot is always ready to clean

Specially designed edge-sweeping brush sweeps debris from along wall edges and corners

Auto-adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors

Vacuum suction pulls in dust, dirt, and pet hair from wherever it hides

Includes 1 Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barrier for more control over where your robot cleans