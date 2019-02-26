iTunes kicks off wide-ranging $5 movie sale, $15 Disney films, $1 rental of the week, more

The iTunes movie store has been refreshed this morning featuring a number of notable discounts headlined by a huge $5 movie sale. You’ll also find a number of fresh price drops on Disney films, this week’s $1 HD rental and more. Head below for all of our top picks.
iTunes has a very large selection of movies on sale this week, highlighted on this landing page which includes $5-$10 deals on just about every genre. You’re generally saving 50% on most of these offers, with the best offers coming within the $5 category.
Top picks include:
- Super Size Me: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Boogie Nights: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Dumb and Dumber: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dirty Harry: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Face/Off: $5 (Reg. $15)
- P.S. I Love You: $5 (Reg. $15)
- …and much more…
We’re also seeing a number of discounted Disney films today for $15. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate and a match of the usual prices we see at iTunes.
Disney titles in this sale:
Other notable deals include:
- Bohemian Rhapsody: $10 (Reg. $20)
- RBG: $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Rock: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Moneyball: $10 (Reg. $15)
- American Hustle: $10 (Reg. $15)
Bundles:
- 4K HDR Sci-Fi – Warcraft, Snow White & the Huntsman, more: $15 (Reg. $25)
- 300 2-film Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Miss Congeniality 2-film Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Divergent Series 3-film Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Planet of the Apes Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Mandy which stars Nicholas Cage in an action & adventure film. For comparison, it usually rents for $5 or more at other services.