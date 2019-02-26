iTunes kicks off wide-ranging $5 movie sale, $15 Disney films, $1 rental of the week, more

- Feb. 26th 2019 9:05 am ET

The iTunes movie store has been refreshed this morning featuring a number of notable discounts headlined by a huge $5 movie sale. You’ll also find a number of fresh price drops on Disney films, this week’s $1 HD rental and more. Head below for all of our top picks.

iTunes has a very large selection of movies on sale this week, highlighted on this landing page which includes $5-$10 deals on just about every genre. You’re generally saving 50% on most of these offers, with the best offers coming within the $5 category.

Top picks include:

We’re also seeing a number of discounted Disney films today for $15. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate and a match of the usual prices we see at iTunes.

Disney titles in this sale:

Other notable deals include:

Bundles:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Mandy which stars Nicholas Cage in an action & adventure film. For comparison, it usually rents for $5 or more at other services.

