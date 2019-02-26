Save over 25% on Joby’s GripTight GorillaPod iPhone Stand PRO at $41 shipped

Amazon offers the Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand PRO for $41.13 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H for the same discounted price. Normally selling for $56, that’s good for an over 25% discount and drops the price to within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Joby’s GripTight PRO features three flexible rub-coated legs to help stabilize your device on pretty much any surface. Its mount can fit just about any smartphone, making it a perfect addition to your iPhoneography setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, you can save a bit more and opt for Joby’s standard smartphone GripTight GorillaPod Stand at $25. It isn’t as sturdy as the PRO version, but its more compact design lends itself to stowing in your backpack or travel setup.

Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand PRO features:

Fits Most Phones 2.2 to 3.58″ Wide

Fits Phones with or without a Case

90° of Rotation (Landscape/Portrait)

150° of Tilt Angle to Avoid Glare

Rubber Foot Grips and Bendable Legs

1/4″-20 Tripod Mount

Built with ABS Plastic & TPE Grip Pads

Built with Stainless-Steel Plates