Save over 25% on Joby’s GripTight GorillaPod iPhone Stand PRO at $41 shipped

Amazon offers the Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand PRO for $41.13 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H for the same discounted price. Normally selling for $56, that’s good for an over 25% discount and drops the price to within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Joby’s GripTight PRO features three flexible rub-coated legs to help stabilize your device on pretty much any surface. Its mount can fit just about any smartphone, making it a perfect addition to your iPhoneography setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Alternatively, you can save a bit more and opt for Joby’s standard smartphone GripTight GorillaPod Stand at $25. It isn’t as sturdy as the PRO version, but its more compact design lends itself to stowing in your backpack or travel setup.
Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand PRO features:
- Fits Most Phones 2.2 to 3.58″ Wide
- Fits Phones with or without a Case
- 90° of Rotation (Landscape/Portrait)
- 150° of Tilt Angle to Avoid Glare
- Rubber Foot Grips and Bendable Legs
- 1/4″-20 Tripod Mount
- Built with ABS Plastic & TPE Grip Pads
- Built with Stainless-Steel Plates
Smartphone Accessories! https://t.co/B0nCNM0jnE
Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable Bundles from $9
ABOX 5W Qi Pad with Cooling Fan: $13
Aukey 3-Port Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit: $14
Tribit XSport Fly Bluetooth Earbuds: $18
More! by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/XjUY0iSSel
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 26, 2019