Save over 25% on Joby’s GripTight GorillaPod iPhone Stand PRO at $41 shipped

- Feb. 26th 2019 4:04 pm ET

Get this deal
$56 $41
0

Amazon offers the Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand PRO for $41.13 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H for the same discounted price. Normally selling for $56, that’s good for an over 25% discount and drops the price to within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Joby’s GripTight PRO features three flexible rub-coated legs to help stabilize your device on pretty much any surface. Its mount can fit just about any smartphone, making it a perfect addition to your iPhoneography setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, you can save a bit more and opt for Joby’s standard smartphone GripTight GorillaPod Stand at $25. It isn’t as sturdy as the PRO version, but its more compact design lends itself to stowing in your backpack or travel setup.

Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand PRO features:

  • Fits Most Phones 2.2 to 3.58″ Wide
  • Fits Phones with or without a Case
  • 90° of Rotation (Landscape/Portrait)
  • 150° of Tilt Angle to Avoid Glare
  • Rubber Foot Grips and Bendable Legs
  • 1/4″-20 Tripod Mount
  • Built with ABS Plastic & TPE Grip Pads
  • Built with Stainless-Steel Plates

Get this deal
$56 $41

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
B&H Joby

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go