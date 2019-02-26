Add CarPlay or Android Auto to your ride w/ Kenwood’s $349 7-inch Receiver (Reg. $500)

- Feb. 26th 2019 4:33 pm ET

0

Drive In Autosound via Newegg offers the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $349 shipped when promo code NEFPBE58 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $500 price and the best offer available by $50. It’s also a match of the lowest we’ve tracked to date. This model sports a 7-inch display, support for both CarPlay and Android Auto, plus access to various other services like Wave, YouTube and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Kenwood CarPlay Receiver features:

  • wireless Android Auto compatible
  • Apple CarPlay compatible
  • WebLink allows access to Waze, YouTube, and Yelp
  • display and command of select music, navigation, and other apps with iPhone and Android
  • Pandora control with iPhone and Android
  • Siri Eyes Free control for select iPhones

