Add CarPlay or Android Auto to your ride w/ Kenwood’s $349 7-inch Receiver (Reg. $500)

Drive In Autosound via Newegg offers the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $349 shipped when promo code NEFPBE58 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $500 price and the best offer available by $50. It’s also a match of the lowest we’ve tracked to date. This model sports a 7-inch display, support for both CarPlay and Android Auto, plus access to various other services like Wave, YouTube and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Kenwood CarPlay Receiver features: