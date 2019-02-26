Logitech’s G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard touts all the bells and whistles at $95 (20% off)

- Feb. 26th 2019 7:57 pm ET

Newegg is currently offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $94.99 shipped when code EMCTVVB36 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for as much at $158 at B&H, you’ll currently find it on sale for $116 at Amazon or $120 at Best Buy. Today’s offer comes within $5 of our previous mention and $8 of the all-time low. Logitech’s G910 is based around Romer-G switches and sports nine programmable keys and more. Of course because this is a gaming keyboard we’re talking about, it also looks the part with RGB backlit keys. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

The perfect way to leverage your savings from today’s sale is by picking up this highly-rated extended gaming mouse pad at $5.50. At 60% off, it’s a great way to round out your battlestation.

Logitech G910 Orion Spark Keyboard features:

Maintain full control of your gaming commands with the customizable, illuminated keys on this Orion Spectrum mechanical gaming keyboard. Connect the unit to a smartphone or tablet to display in-game information when you need a second screen. Anti-ghosting protection keeps the Orion Spark mechanical gaming keyboard from freezing up during intense gaming sessions.

