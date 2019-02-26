This outdoor smart plug has two outlets that work w/ Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT: $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Meross Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor/Indoor Plug (MSS620) for $17.49 Prime shipped when coupon code QN8KKRVC has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is the first significant price drop we have tracked. While there are a lot of smart plugs out there, options ready for outdoor use can be pricey and a bit harder to find. This outlet has two plugs that can be controlled from the compatible app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t need to go outdoors? You can grab this $10 Mini Smart Plug to control a fan, coffee maker, air conditioner, and more. Like the outdoor solution above, this option is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. It’s an Amazon best-seller that’s rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of customers.

Meross Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor/Indoor Plug features: