This outdoor smart plug has two outlets that work w/ Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT: $17.50 (Reg. $25)

- Feb. 26th 2019 12:24 pm ET

0

Meross Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor/Indoor Plug (MSS620) for $17.49 Prime shipped when coupon code QN8KKRVC has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is the first significant price drop we have tracked. While there are a lot of smart plugs out there, options ready for outdoor use can be pricey and a bit harder to find. This outlet has two plugs that can be controlled from the compatible app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t need to go outdoors? You can grab this $10 Mini Smart Plug to control a fan, coffee maker, air conditioner, and more. Like the outdoor solution above, this option is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. It’s an Amazon best-seller that’s rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of customers.

Meross Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor/Indoor Plug features:

  • Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. This plug-in heavy duty outlet compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Samsung SmartThings and NEST compatibility will be supported soon.
  • Ideal for Outdoor Use: The 2 Grounded Outlets smart Wi-Fi outdoor plug with IP44 waterproof housing(don’t immerse). Ideal outdoor use for garden, patio, washing machine, Christmas tree, landscape lighting, fountains, Lamps, electrical outlets, pumps and other indoor and outdoor plug-in appliances, etc.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Meross

About the Author