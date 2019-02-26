Save 40% on networking gear: Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi 2-Pack $114 (Reg. $190), more from $4

Newegg is currently taking 40% off a selection of networking gear starting at $4 when code EMCTVVB57 has been applied at checkout. One standout for us is the Orbi RBK40 802.11ac Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-Pack for $113.99 shipped. That’s good fora $76 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $75 and is the best we’ve tracked. Orbi’s mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,000 square feet with a 2.2Gbps connection. The system brings seven total Gigabit Ethernet ports to your network as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers. Head below for additional top picks or peruse the sale for yourself.

Be sure to apply code EMCTVVB57 at checkout in order to lock in today’s deals.

Other notable deals include:

Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi is the simplest and smartest way to enjoy high-speed WiFi in every corner of your home. This Orbi WiFi System kit of two covers homes up to 4,000 square feet with strong WiFi signals. It creates a dedicated wireless connection to the Internet using Tri-band WiFi delivering maximum speeds no matter how many devices connect.