Enjoy local news, sports and more with Rocketfish’s $20 Ultra Thin 40-Mile HDTV Antenna (33% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Rocketfish 40-Mile Ultra Thin HDTV Antenna for $19.99 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $30 or more, that’s good for a 33% discount and drops the price back to its all-time low. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 40 miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and more. With nearly 1,200 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating. And if you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report.

Don’t need the full 40-mile range? You can save even more by ditching the Rocketfish option for the discounted Mohu Leaf HDTV 25-Mile OTA Antenna, which is on sale for $13 Prime shipped.

And if building the ultimate cord-cutting setup is what you seek, then be sure to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Rocketfish Ultra Thin HDTV Antenna features: