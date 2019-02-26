One of the best budget 4K TVs just got better, TCL’s 55-inch w/ Roku now $490 (Reg. $580+)

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HDTV with Roku for $489.99 shipped when promo code EE90 is applied during checkout while you’re logged into a Rakuten account. For comparison, it originally sold for $800 but most retailers like Amazon have it listed for $580 or so. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. TCL does a great job of mixing performance and features with budget-friendly pricing. This model sports full 4K support, HDMI with HDCP 2.2 (three inputs total), and integrated Roku services. That last feature makes it perfect for bedrooms or offices where a set-top box might not be ideal. Rated 4/5 stars.
Capitalize on savings and grab a few extra HDMI cables to complete your new setup. Amazon makes its own in-house alternative which is both budget-friendly and strong on performance. Choose from varying lengths for just the right setup.
TCL 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:
- Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
- Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
- LED backlighting with contrast control Zones produce Deep blacks and excellent picture quality
- Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet