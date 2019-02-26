Spring will soon be upon us and so will March and April showers. Plus, if you live in a transitional climate, you never know what the weather might do. That’s why a rain jacket is a perfect transitional piece to have in your wardrobe to keep you dry and warm. Plus, this season there are an array of styles from dressy to casual and sporty. Today we are rounding up the best rain jackets for men that are budget-friendly from top brands including The North Face, Banana Republic, Hunter and more.

The North Face

If you’re looking for a rain jacket that is fashionable and high quality the North Face Venture Rain Jacket is a great option. It’s currently on sale at Nordstrom for $69 and originally was priced at $99. This weatherproof jacket keeps you protected from rain or wind and it’s available in three color options. It features adjustable cinches and zippered arm vents for breathability.

Banana Republic

Having to head to a work event when it’s raining? No need to worry, when you have the Water-Repellant Mac Jacket. This piece will have you looking polished no matter the weather and its water-resistant exterior will sure to keep your business attire looking fresh. This Mac Jacket features a tan exterior and tortoise shell buttons that will be timeless to wear for years. The Mac Jacket is priced at $198 and if you’re looking for a very similar option for half the price the Amazon Double Breasted Trench is priced at just $50.

Hunter

Hunter is known for its rain boots and apparel that are not only stylish but also extremely functional. However, Hunter boots and jackets can be pretty pricey and one way to save is by shopping at Nordstrom Rack. The Original Packable Jacket is waterproof, hooded and sleek to wear throughout spring. It’s currently marked down to $65 and originally was priced at $225. Even better, it’s packable to store away when not in use or take on trips conveniently.

J.Crew Factory

Heading on a spring trip? Be sure to add the Packable Rain Jacket from J.Crew Factory in your suitcase. This jacket fits right into its own pocket and is great for layering when hiking or out and about. It’s available in a bright navy or yellow color scheme and is machine washable for convenience. Originally priced at $98, however during its early spring sale you can find this jacket for $58.

Which rain jacket from this list is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.