Say goodbye to mold with the Tosot 30-Pint Dehumidifier for $150, today only (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot offers the Tosot 30-Pint 1,500 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier for $149.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Regularly $200 at Amazon, it’s currently on sale there for $180 after an on-page coupon. Today’s price is the best we’ve tracked. This Energy Star-rated dehumidifier features quiet operation (48 decibels), an ergonomic drain bucket, and power outage restart so you don’t need to fiddle with the settings. Place this in your bathroom, basement, or laundry room to keep mold and mildew at bay. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you prefer something much more compact, grab the Pro Breeze 150 Sq. Ft. Electric Mini Dehumidifier at $45 shipped instead. It removes nine ounces of moisture a day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Tosot 30-Pint 1,500 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier features: