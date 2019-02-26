Some of the best Vitamix prices ever await in today’s Gold Box from $150 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the certified refurbished Vitamix 64-ounce Explorian Blender for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, other retailers like Williams Sonoma sell it for $380 as a refurb. Amazon’s deal price today is $40 less than our previous mention from December. This is a full-featured blender which includes variable speed control, a 64-ounce container, pulse features and more. The blades are made from stainless steel for just about any blending task. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. Check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more Vitamix deals.

Save even further by going with a more affordable Ninja blender for under $100. You’ll find similar features and a larger capacity on this model, which includes cups for frozen drinks and more.

Vitamix Explorian Blender features:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, 64 oz. container, tamper, cookbook
