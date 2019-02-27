Apple MacBook Pro 1-day deals start at $1,100, save on both 13- and 15-inch models

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is taking up to $300 off Apple’s 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro. Deals start at $1,099.99 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB model for $1,249.99, which is $250 off and $100 less than Amazon’s current listing. Features include a gorgeous Retina display, Intel’s dual-core i5 processor, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 10 hours of battery life. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here for more deals.

Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro 3.1GHz/16GB/1TB is on sale for $2,199 shipped at B&H. That’s good for $1,200 off the original price and $600 less than Best Buy. Of course, B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for shoppers in select states.

Leverage today’s savings into a new USB-C hub. We’re big fans of this aluminum option from AmazonBasics that will sit nicely on any desk. It’s perfect for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Pro.

2017 Apple MacBook Pro features: