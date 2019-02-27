Be ready for spring cleaning season w/ Brother’s $30 Smartphone-enabled Label Maker (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone-enabled Label Maker for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Office Depot as well as Staples for the same price. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This label maker forgoes a built-in keyboard in favor of Bluetooth connectivity. Thanks to a companion smartphone app, you’ll be able to customize and print labels straight from your iPhone. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers.

Use your savings to bring home some best-selling Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared for spring cleaning season. Alternatively, if you want to ditch the smartphone control all-together, Brother’s P-touch PTD210 Label Maker features a full keyboard at $26.

Brother Smartphone Label Maker features: