Be ready for spring cleaning season w/ Brother’s $30 Smartphone-enabled Label Maker (Reg. $40)

- Feb. 27th 2019 9:52 am ET

Get this deal
$40 $30
0

Amazon offers the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone-enabled Label Maker for $29.99 shippedYou’ll also find it at Office Depot as well as Staples for the same price. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This label maker forgoes a built-in keyboard in favor of Bluetooth connectivity. Thanks to a companion smartphone app, you’ll be able to customize and print labels straight from your iPhone. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers.

Use your savings to bring home some best-selling Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared for spring cleaning season. Alternatively, if you want to ditch the smartphone control all-together, Brother’s P-touch PTD210 Label Maker features a full keyboard at $26

Brother Smartphone Label Maker features:

  • Design and print labels from a smartphone or tablet when connected to a wireless network using the free P-touch Design&Print App
  • Choose from a wide-variety of pre-designed templates or design labels from 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts
  • The P-touch Design&Print app works with both Android and Apple devices and utilizes voice to text and spell check while designing labels
  • Connect using Bluetooth wireless technology to the P-touch label maker with a mobile device or tablet through the P-touch App
Get this deal
$40 $30

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Staples Office Depot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go