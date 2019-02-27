Clarks Private Outlet Sale cuts up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase

For a limited time only, Clarks takes up to 60% off select men’s and women’s styles as part of its Private Outlet Sale. Even better, get an extra 10% off with code OUTLET at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Hinman Black Leather Boots feature a chukka style that’s very stylish for this season. Originally priced at $100, during the sale you can find them marked down to $54. These boots can be styled with jeans or slacks alike. They also include a cushioned insole for added comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Clarksdale Bud Suede Boots $90 (Orig. $170)
- Gilman Mode Tan Leather Dress Shoes $99 (Orig. $110)
- Hinman Leather Boots $54 (Orig. $100)
- Dezmin Plain Cola Shoes $81 (Orig. $115)
- Privo Motion Sports Shoe $72 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- Enfield Coco Booties $81 (Orig. $130)
- Maypearl Edie Bootie $81 (Orig. $150)
- Desert Boot $81 (Orig. $130)
- Neenah Gardan Flats $72 (Orig. $95)
- Linvale Vena Black Heels $63 (Orig. $95)
