COACH has a new face for this spring, Michael B. Jordan, most known for his recent roll in Black Panther. This new line is definitely for the stylish man with pieces including Chelsea boots, backpacks, leather jackets, aviator sunglasses and more. With prices starting from $95, this new line will elevate any look. Head below to find our top picks from this new collaboration.

“I’m proud to be the face of Coach men’s,” said Jordan. “I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I’m honored to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.”

Shoes

Chelsea boots are a must-have in a men’s wardrobe and the COACH x Michael B. Jordan style is very fashionable. This stylish boot is made of a black polished leather that’s versatile to wear with jeans or slacks alike. I also love its contrasting brown leather detailing that lines the shoe. It also features a durable rubber outsole that helps to provide traction throughout the day, no matter the weather. However, these boots do have a steep price tag of $395 and look similar to the English Laundry Leather Boots that are priced at just $50.

Apparel

A leather jacket is a staple in any man’s wardrobe. It can be worn year-round and looks stylish weather you’re wearing it with jeans, slacks or joggers. COACH’s new Leather Ma-1 Jacket features a bomber style that’s very on-trend for this season. This jacket includes features such as a lightweight lining for breathability, zippered hand pockets and a tall collar to help keep you warm in cool weather. Again, this jacket has a hefty price tag of $995 and looks similar to the Andrew Marc Beekman Faux Leather Bomber that’s marked down to $100.

Another very popular trend for this spring is track pants and this COACH x Michael B. Jordan option is comfortably stylish and are priced at $195. These pants are available in three color options and feature a cinched bottom for warmth and comfort. However, these too can be found in a similar style at Nordstrom Rack for just $40.

Bags

Finally, the Musette Bag is a standout from this new line. This multipurpose bag can take you to work or play in a jiff and features convenient pockets for all of your essentials. It also includes an adjustable strap that can be worn over your shoulder or as a crossbody bag. A polished leather exterior adds a luxurious touch as well as its gold detailing. This bag is priced at $695 and is available in three color options.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Selena Gomez’s Coach Collection that debut last fall.