Allow us to shed some light on this deal for a Coleman Dual Fuel Lantern, now $55 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern with Hard Carry Case for $55 shipped. Also at Walmart. It goes for the list price of $100 at Cabela’s. This is the best price we’ve tracked for this lantern at Amazon since Prime Day 2018. It features a max brightness of 700 lumens and can run for as long as seven hours on one tank of fuel. Use it any time of year, whether you’re going camping or need a light source in the event of an emergency. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings towards some extra fuel so you’re never without. This bottle of Coleman 32-oz. Premium Blend Fuel is $14.

Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern with Hard Carry Case: