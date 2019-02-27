Allow us to shed some light on this deal for a Coleman Dual Fuel Lantern, now $55 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern with Hard Carry Case for $55 shipped. Also at Walmart. It goes for the list price of $100 at Cabela’s. This is the best price we’ve tracked for this lantern at Amazon since Prime Day 2018. It features a max brightness of 700 lumens and can run for as long as seven hours on one tank of fuel. Use it any time of year, whether you’re going camping or need a light source in the event of an emergency. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Put your savings towards some extra fuel so you’re never without. This bottle of Coleman 32-oz. Premium Blend Fuel is $14.
Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern with Hard Carry Case:
Carry a bright light with fuel versatility when you pack a Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern with hard carry case. This outdoor companion runs on either Coleman Liquid Fuel or unleaded gasoline. The Dual Fuel design is less expensive to run, because it uses less fuel than propane-powered lanterns. It’s also more reliable, with better dependability in the coldest conditions. One tank of fuel will power the lantern for up to seven hours on high. Find just the right light with an adjustable knob that allows you to dim the brightness level from its highest at 700 lumens to as low as you need it. This two-mantle lantern is perfect for camping, hunting, tailgating and in cases of emergency. It includes a 3-year limited warranty.